LinkedIn rolling out interactive audio events this month: Report

San Francisco, Jan 7 Professional networking platform LinkedIn is reportedly rolling out a new events platform, where it will be listing, hosting and marketing interactive, virtual live events.

According to TechCrunch, it is starting first with an audio-only product that it will be launching this month in beta, followed by a video version that it will launch in the spring, initially targeting creators that use LinkedIn as organisers and hosts.

With virtual events finding a lot of traction in the last couple of years of pandemic life, the plan, for now, is for LinkedIn's new events product to be an all-virtual offering, and to open up the format to be shaped by those running the events themselves, the report said.

"Our philosophy is to put the organizers in control," Jake Poses, product manager, was quoted as saying.

"We want to make it easier to host virtual round tables, fireside chats, and more. Some may want the event to be more formal or less formal. Some might want to communicate with their audience, to open up to the floor. We are giving professionals interactivity and support," Poses added.

LinkedIn has over the last year been experimenting with other features that it might add to this events service, such as a paid, ticketed option that it started testing in September last year.

Poses confirmed that interactive events are being launched as a free service, with no plans for ticketing at this point.

