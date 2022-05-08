Loads of weapons seized in Northern Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 8 : Afghanistan's security forces have seized weapons in the northern Baghlan province, the Afghan caretaker government confirmed on Sunday. The confiscated weapons that were found following an intelligence operation in Baghlan-e-Markazi district included 18 assault rifles, two rocket-propelled grenade launchers, a landmine, and a large quantity of ammunition, the government said in a statement, as per Xinhua. "No one has been arrested in connection with the case so far," the statement added. Afghanistan's weapons black market includes countless assault rifles, machine guns, rockets, carbines, and bullets. As the Taliban wish to have a monopoly over the arm's market, Afghanistan's black market has gone further underground. It is noted that throughout the insurgency era, the Taliban depended on the black market to replenish its weapons arsenal. Notably, the situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government. Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated. Further, the country is grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis, as according to international assessments, Afghanistan has now the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with more than 23 million in need of assistance, and approximately 95 per cent of the population having insufficient food consumption.

( With inputs from ANI )

