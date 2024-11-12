Lok Sabha Estimates Committee Chairperson Sanjay Jaiswal participates in COP29 at Baku

Baku [Azerbaijan], November 12 : Senior Member of Parliament from BJP and Chairperson, of Parliament Estimates Committee in Lok Sabha Sanjay Jaiswal participated in the 29th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP29) at Baku, Azerbaijan on Monday and Tuesday.

He emphasized the significance of COP29 in accelerating global action on climate change, focusing on emissions reduction, climate finance, and limiting global temperature rise.

Jaiswal also met with the leaders of the country delegations of Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka, to discuss issues of regional climate and energy issues in South Asia, for evolving a collective regional approach in climate negotiations. He also met with the members of the India delegation at the COP 29 venue.

Jaiswal led a team of MPs from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka (BBINS) on behalf of the South Asia Regional Parliamentary Forum for Energy Cooperation (SARPF).

He was accompanied by Deepak Bahadur Singh, MP, and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Infrastructure, Nepal and Pema Drupka, MP and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Environment and Climate Change.

While speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said that COP 29 holds significant importance as a critical platform for global action on climate change, with a focus on accelerating emissions reduction, enhancing climate finance, and reinforcing international commitments to limit global temperature rise.

With increasing climate impacts, COP29 is a vital forum for updating and strengthening Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to align with the Paris Agreement target of keeping temperature rise well below 2°C, and ideally below 1.5°C.

"This summit in Baku is likely to prioritize adaptation strategies and efforts to support developing nations that are disproportionately affected by climate change, seeking more equitable solutions in climate finance and resource allocation," he added.

He further said that COP29 should emphasize the role of energy transitions, especially in fostering regional and cross-border cooperation in renewable energy deployment, an area with the potential to bridge the gap between developed and developing nations.

"This cooperative approach is expected to be underscored by discussions on South Asia's cross-border energy trade and initiatives to support low-carbon growth pathways. Additionally, as climate-linked extreme weather events become more frequent, especially in South Asia, COP29 should address loss and damage policies, providing a framework for countries to deal with the socio-economic impacts of climate change. The outcomes of COP29 will influence both national policies and international collaboration, defining a critical path forward in the global climate agenda," he added.

Jaiswal further met with the Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay, the President of Nepal Ram Chandra Poudel, and the Nepal Minister of Forest and Environment Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri who are leading their country delegation in CoP 29.

He also met with BK Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Wildlife, Forest Resources, Water Supply, Plantation and Community Infrastructure who is leading the Sri Lankan country delegation.

Jaiswal stressed that COP29's outcomes will significantly influence national policies and international collaboration, shaping the global climate agenda. His participation demonstrates India's commitment to addressing climate change and promoting regional cooperation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor