Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla meets Vietnam-India Parliamentary Friendship Group

New Delhi [India], December 20 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met the Vietnam-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the national capital on Wednesday.

Last week, lauding ties between the nations, Vietnam's Ambassador to India, Nguyen Thanh Hai, said that both countries are comprehensive strategic partners with each other.

He noted that as strategic partners, there is a lot of potential for the relationship to prosper.

"India and Vietnam are comprehensive strategic partners to each other and there's a lot of potential for our relationship to prosper," the Ambassador of Vietnam to India told ANI.

Speaking further, he also stressed that connectivity has also been strengthened between the two countries.

"Connectivity between the two countries has been strengthened with a lot of people travelling to either country... With a very good political relationship, it's about time to translate our political relationship into an effective, comprehensive strategic partnership," he added.

India and Vietnam, with historical roots in their national struggle for independence, share traditionally close and cordial bilateral relations.

Bilateral relations between the two countries were elevated to the level of 'Strategic Partnership' during the visit of Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung to India in July 2007, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid an official visit to Vietnam in April 2022 as part of the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The Parliamentary Friendship Group for India in the National Assembly of Vietnam is led by Chairman Duong Thanh Binh, who is also a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Ombudsman Committee.

