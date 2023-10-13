Loki discovers new family in the Time Variance Authority in ‘Loki S2’

Mumbai, Oct 13 Actor Tom Hiddleston is making his return as Loki in the second season of his eponymous show ‘Loki S2’. This time, the Norse God of Mischief has found himself a new family with the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Speaking on this, the ‘Crimson Peak’ actor said: “One of the things we talked about is how Loki always struggled with family in the MCU, but he’s found a new family in the TVA, and he’s found, in its breakdown, an understanding of himself.”

He further added: “Having his sense of self opened up, broken down, and rebuilt by Mobius and his colleagues at the TVA, and also his connection with Sylvie, there’s a new capacity, a new awareness to make connections with other people.”

“He realises that those connections are all that matter in the end, and they’re connections that he wants to preserve. But now the stakes are higher.The clock is running down, reality is going to be destroyed including everyone in it and everyone he loves. So, Loki is propelled by this momentum and this urgency to try to put the brakes on the dissolution and destruction of reality. And preserve and protect the new family that he’s found," he added.

Since his introduction in the film ‘Thor’ as a villain to his character development by the events of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ all the way up to his show, Loki has undergone a tremendous amount of change. This is marked as he transformed from a villain into an anti-hero, and finally into an actual hero in his own right.

However, these changes are not just with regard to his stance but also personality wise where in ‘Loki’, the character begins opening himself up to change after bottling everything inside him.

Elaborating on the differences between the character, and how he has changed in the two seasons, Hiddleston said: “If Season 1 was about self-awareness and self-acceptance, Season 2 is about taking responsibility and trying to find a new purpose. And maybe there’s more burden and less glory in the purpose this time.”

After the success of the first season, MCUhas once again revived the fan-favourite character Loki for an entirely new adventure.

Directed by Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, and Kasra Farahani, the second season of ‘Loki’ will delve into the aftermath of the shocking season 1 finale, with Loki embroiled in a struggle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

The series is written by Eric Martin acting as Head Writer and also features Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, and Ke Huy Quan in pivotal roles.

Also joining the cast are Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson as they reprise their roles in the cult show. Audiences can stream ‘Loki Season 2’ in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, with new episodes each week exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

