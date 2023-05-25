London: Car crashes into Downing street gates, man arrested

London [UK], May 25 : A car has crashed into the gates of Downing Street, the official residence of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, police said on Thursday.

A man has been arrested, however, there were no reports of any injuries, as per London's Metropolitan Police Service.

The police also said that the man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

"At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall. Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing," Metropolitan Police tweeted.

This is a developing story.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor