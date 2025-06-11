Los Angeles Protest: Mayor Karen Bass Declares Local Emergency, Imposes Curfew in Parts of Downtown LA

After four days of protests against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass announced a curfew in parts of downtown from 8 pm on Tuesday (June 10) to 6 am on Wednesday (June 11). "I have declared a local emergency, and a curfew to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting," Bass said during the press briefing.

"Many business affected by vandalised. Last night there were 23 business were looted and I think if you drive through downtown if you do not live or work in downtown LA, avoid the area," she added further. Bass said she expected the curfew, which lasts until 6 am, to last several days.

— Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 11, 2025

"It is extremely important to know that what is happening in this one square mile is not affecting the city. Some of the imagery of the protests gives the appearance that this is a citywide crisis, and it is not," she continued. The curfew area covers the central part of the downtown area from the 110 freeway to the 5 freeway, stretching to the 10 freeway to the south.

Meanwhile, last week ICE agents raided Los Angeles and detained several individuals on suspicion of being undocumented immigrants in the US. Against the detained, several people began peaceful protests at many places in LA over the weekend, but directed by President Trump, the National Guard arrived in Los Angeles to maintain order.

Later, some downtown LA businesses and shops, including Apple store were looted on Monday night a day after peace full protest which was turned violent. The LAPD reported more than 100 arrests, including for looting and violence in downtown.