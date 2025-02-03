'Love Unites' event at Maha Kumbh celebrates blend of Israeli and Indian music

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 : Shaktidham Ashram organized the 'Love Unites' event at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, featuring performances by musicians from Israel and India, blending classical music, mantra chanting, and Hebrew spiritual verses.

The combination of music and mantra recitation created a divine atmosphere. Famous musicians like Sandeep Mishra, Amit Mishra, Narayan Jyoti, Yaron Pe'er, and Maya Baitner gave their performances during the event.

In this grand musical gathering, two classical musicians from Varanasi performed on traditional Indian instruments, while another artist brought together Indian music and mantras, captivating everyone in a spiritual union. Additionally, musicians from Israel presented the beauty of Indian spiritual traditions along with Hebrew mantras.

The event was a celebration of divine love, unity, and consciousness. It acted as a bridge between different cultures, people, and traditions, providing an opportunity for all participants to experience human unity. Through sacred music, mantras, and prayers, the evening became a center of deep spiritual energy from the holy land of the Kumbh Mela. The sacred event was broadcast worldwide via the internet.

Spiritual saint Sai Maa stated that this event would herald the beginning of a new era, one that would promote love, truth, and compassion. It was presented as an unprecedented effort to raise global consciousness.

Musician and Artist from Israel, Yaron Pe'er, said, "Love Unite is a gathering of musicians that brings together the art and wisdom of ancestors from Hebrew origins and Indian ancient culture, demonstrating that while the names may be many, God is one."

Artist Narayan Jyoti (Ron Paz) from Israel said, "The musicians, hailing from Native Israel and India, inspire each other to discover the sound current that unites us through music."

Israeli cellist, singer, and musician Maya Baitner said, "This event serves as a prayer for peace in the Middle East and a heartfelt thanksgiving for the support of our Indian connections."

Camille from Belgium emphasized that the concert was about bringing different countries together. "We are here at the Maha Kumbh with 'Love unites' concerts which is a combo of Indian and Israeli musicians. The whole concert is all about bringing different countries together and showing that we are all one and this event unites many countries together to spread love from Maha Kumbh all around the world, " she said.

Joshua from America said, "The concert is a mixture of Israeli and Indian artists. It is a celebration of love and peace that connects all of us...This has a special place in my heart as I was raised Jewish...It was a wonderful evening..."

Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant PanchamiThird Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor