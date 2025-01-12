LS Speaker Om Birla visits BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in London

London [UK], January 12 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on his visit to the United Kingdom offered prayers at the BAPS Shri Swami Narayan Temple in north-west London's area of Neasden. The details of Speaker Birla's visit were shared by the temple authorities on Sunday.

The temple authorities shared that Speaker Birla offered prayers, performed rituals and learnt about the impactful work of BAPS across UK and Europe.

Notably, details were also shared about the progress on the upcoming temple in Paris, France.

The temple noted that the visit serves as a means to strengthen bonds between India and the UK.

Popularly known as the Neasden Temple, it shared the details of the Speaker's visit on X.

"It was a pleasure to welcome Hon. Shri @ombirlakota, Speaker of the @LokSabhaSectt of India, to #NeasdenTemple this evening. Mr Birla offered prayers during darshan of the murtis, performed abhishek, and gained insights into the impactful work of @BAPS across the UK and Europe, in particular the progress of the upcoming mandir in Paris, France. We deeply value this enriching exchange and look forward to strengthening the bonds between India and the UK."

https://x.com/NeasdenTemple/status/1878183693316960650

Earlier on Saturday (local time), Om Birla, during his official visit to the United Kingdom, addressed over 180 Indian students at an event in London, emphasising the growing importance of India's youth in the global landscape.

An official statement said that the Lok Sabha Speaker is on a five-day official visit to the United Kingdom, Scotland and Guernsey. During his visit to Scotland, Birla will meet Alison Johnstone MSP, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, and John Swinney MSP, First Minister of Scotland.

According to the official statement, he will also interact with cross-party Members of the Scottish Parliament.

