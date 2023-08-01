Magnitude 5.1 earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea

Port Moresby [Papua New Guinea], August 1 : An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck

70 km E of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake occurred at 04:37:13 (UTC+05:30) and its depth was registered at 111.6 km.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found at 5.484°S latitude and 150.769°E longitude respectively.

No reports of casualties and material damage have surfaced yet. Further details awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor