Major General Alok Kacker concludes his visit to Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 1 : General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Madhya Uttar Pradesh Sub Area (MUPSA) Major General Alok Kacker and Colonel of the 9th Gorkha Rifles Regiment 9 went on a six-day official visit to Nepal.

He arrived in Kathmandu on September 25.

Major General Alok Kacker was received at Tribhuvan International Airport by Colonel Amit Kumar Sharma, Defence Attaché of India to Nepal and officials of the Indian Embassy.

He felicitated Gallantry awardees and veernaris at a rally in Pokhara. The General Officer also virtually inaugurated the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Type-E Polyclinic (Mobile Medical Unit) Bhojpur from Kathmandu.

The polyclinic would be a lifeline for Indian Army veterans and their families residing in and around remote areas of Bhojpur. It will provide doorstep healthcare services for more than five thousand Indian Army veterans and their families in the Far East region.

Major General Alok Kacker concluded his visit on October 1, 2023.

