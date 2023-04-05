Makeover planned for Lucknow railway station

Lucknow, April 5 After Gorakhpur, it is now the Charbagh railway station in Lucknow that is ready for a makeover at an estimated cost of Rs 494 crore.

The redevelopment of would be completed by July 2025, said Shobhan Choudhury, general manager of Northern Railway (NR).

Officials of the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), said: "The project includes complete integrated development of both Charbagh (NR) and Lucknow (NER) stations with 12.23 acres commercial land parcel."

Sudheer Kumar Singh, chief project manager of RLDA, said: "The railway station design will follow the green building concept, adhering to the life cycle cost minimization approach. The heritage look of the existing grand station (main building) will be retained while the back entry towards Manyawar Kanshi Ram Smarak Sthal will have modern architecture design."

