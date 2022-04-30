Malaysia reports 2,579 new COVID-19 infections, 6 new deaths

Malaysia reported 2,579 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 4,445,897, according to the health ministry.

There are six new imported cases and 2,573 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further six deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,542.The ministry reported 6,055 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,360,061.

There are 50,294 active cases, 78 are being held in intensive care and 50 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 38,581 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 85 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 81.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.1 per cent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

