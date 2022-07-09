Malaysia reports 3,589 new COVID-19 infections, 6 more deaths

Malaysia reported 3,589 new COVID-19 infections, as of midnight on Friday, bringing the national total to 4,589,911, according to the health ministry.There are three new imported cases, with 3,586 cases being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Six new deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 35,801.

The ministry reported 2,224 new recoveries, lifting the total number of cured and discharged to 4,518,912.

There are 35,198 active cases, with 42 being held in intensive care and 25 of those in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 19,275 vaccine doses administered on Friday and 85.9 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 83.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.5 per cent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

