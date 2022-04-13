Malaysia reports 9,002 new COVID-19 infections, 30 new deaths

Malaysia reported 9,002 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Tuesday, bringing the national total to 4,342,559, according to the health ministry.

There are 52 new imported cases and 8,950 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.A further 30 deaths have been reported, taking the total death toll up to 35,341.

The ministry reported 16,986 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,180,763.

There are 126,455 active cases, 151 are being held in intensive care and 97 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 45,550 vaccine doses administered on Tuesday alone and 84.5 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 79.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 48.8 percent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor