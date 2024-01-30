Maldives Opposition Moves to Impeach President Mohamed Muizzu After Cabinet Clash

The main opposition party in the Maldives, the MDP, announced its intention to submit a motion to impeach President Mohamed Muizzu. This decision follows clashes in Parliament between pro-government MPs and opposition lawmakers over the approval of cabinet members.

President Muizzu re-appointed three cabinet members after they were initially denied approval by Parliament, where the MDP holds a majority. Sunday's clashes erupted over the approval of four members of the president's cabinet, with the MDP and The Democrats’ parliamentary group withholding approval.

Pro-government MPs from the ruling party Progressive Party of Maldives and People’s National Congress (PPM/PNC) coalition protested, disrupting parliamentary proceedings. The MDP, along with the Democrats, has gathered enough signatures for an impeachment motion, though it has yet to be submitted.

The decision to pursue impeachment was made unanimously during an MDP parliamentary group meeting. Muizzu, 45, won the presidency in September last year, defeating the India-friendly incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.