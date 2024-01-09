Maldives President Hails China as Ally, Seeks Investment Amid India Tensions

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, on his first state visit abroad, called China one of his nation's closest allies and developmental partners, praising Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative for delivering "significant infrastructure projects" in the island nation.

Muizzu, seen as close to Beijing, addressed the Invest Maldives Forum in Fuzhou, courting Chinese investors and highlighting the "long-standing and fruitful" government and business cooperation between the two countries. He pointed to the ancient Maritime Silk Road ties and Maldives' participation in the Belt and Road Initiative since 2014. The president emphasized his vision for expanding the central airport and commercial port, seeking partnerships under the Belt and Road framework. He also lauded the recent Free Trade Agreement, citing its potential to boost bilateral trade, particularly Maldivian fish exports to China.

Friction with India

Muizzu's China visit coincides with domestic controversy triggered by remarks from his ministers criticizing India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Opposition lawmakers have demanded his removal and the foreign minister's summoning over the comments.

Mariya Ahmed Didi, a former Maldivian defense minister and opposition leader, warned against jeopardizing the "age-old relationship" with India, calling it the Maldives' "911 call." New Delhi summoned the Maldivian envoy, and reports emerged of Indian tourists cancelling trips and #BoycottMaldives trending on social media. Amid the tensions, Muizzu's China visit underscores the Maldives' increasing engagement with Beijing, raising concerns in India about its strategic influence in the Indian Ocean region.