Maldives president, tourism ministry website restored after possible cyber attack

After being inaccessible for several hours on Saturday night, the top Maldivian government websites have been restored. On Saturday night, the official websites of the Maldivian President's office, Foreign Ministry, and Tourism Ministry were down for hours.

Following the temporary unavailability, the top Maldivian government websites are now functioning again. Officials are suspecting a cyber attack and are probing the matter to arrest the conspirators. As the government websites encountered "technical issues", Maldives President's office posted on X, acknowledging the unexpected disruption to the official websites.