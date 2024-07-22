Malnutrition remains a significant issue in Pacific: UNICEF

Suva, July 22 The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Pacific Representative Jonathan Veitch said that while under-five mortality rates in the Pacific are generally stable, there are concerning trends as malnutrition remains a significant issue among countries.

Veitch made the remarks while addressing the critical issues of malnutrition and health among children in Fiji and the broader Pacific region, reported Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Monday.

Children can be vulnerable to early death if they don't get proper nutrition at the early age of life, he said, noting that it is "completely avoidable," reports Xinhua news agency.

Veitch said UNICEF is working closely with the Fijian Ministry of Health to combat these challenges.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said educating parents about proper nutrition and ensuring that children receive the necessary nutrients are vital steps in addressing this problem.

