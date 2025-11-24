Mamdani stands by "fascist", "despot" remarks after first White House meeting with Trump

Washington, DC [US], November 24 : New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday for their first in-person interaction, an encounter that remained cordial despite Mamdani refusing to retract his earlier criticism of the President.

In an appearance on NBC News' Meet the Press on Saturday, Mamdani said he still considers Trump a "fascist" and a "despot", even though both leaders described their Friday meeting as "productive".

The sitting US President adopted a friendlier approach during the interaction, telling reporters he would be "cheering" for the incoming mayor. Mamdani said their conversation was constructive and largely centred on affordability challenges in the city.

Reaffirming his earlier remarks about Trump, Mamdani said, "Everything that I've said in the past, I continue to believe." He added that disagreements should not prevent officials from working together. "I'm not coming into the Oval Office to make a point or make a stand. I'm coming in there to deliver for New Yorkers," he said on NBC News.

According to Mamdani, Trump also addressed the controversial label with humour. When the mayor-elect was asked again about calling Trump a "fascist", Mamdani said, "I've spoken about it," prompting Trump to interject, "That's okay, you can just say yes." The President added, "That's easier. It's easier than explaining it, I don't mind," while patting Mamdani on the arm.

Mamdani said New Yorkers he met during the campaign, including residents in Queens and the Bronx who voted for Trump, consistently cited rising living costs as their main concern. He said he conveyed to the President that tackling affordability would be his top priority.

He added that he aimed to establish a working relationship focused on issues that keep people "up late at night", noting Trump's own campaign pledge to reduce costs from the first day of his second term.

The two also discussed Trump's earlier statements about possibly deploying the National Guard to New York City. Mamdani declined to say whether the President committed to withholding such action, but said he made clear that the NYPD is capable of ensuring public safety.

Trump later told reporters he would send troops only "if they need it", calling their exchange constructive.

In the lead-up to Election Day, Trump frequently criticised Mamdani on social media, calling him a "communist lunatic" and warning that federal funding could be cut if he became mayor. The President had also backed Mamdani's rival, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who contested as an independent after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary.

