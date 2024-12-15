Man arrested after police vehicle rammed in Australia's Melbourne

Sydney, Dec 15 A man was arrested after allegedly ramming a police vehicle in a stolen vehicle in Melbourne's suburb, police of the Australian state of Victoria said.

Police were called about 11:00 p.m. on a dispute between a man and a woman in a shopping centre carpark in Berwick, a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria Police said on Sunday.

Investigators were told that three men attempted to intervene when it was alleged that the man threatened one of the three with a knife, Xinhua news agency reported.

When police arrived, they directed the man to exit the vehicle. But the driver and sole occupant was alleged to have rammed into the police vehicle before fleeing the scene, the police said.

Police tracked the stolen vehicle and successfully deployed stop sticks to stop the driver fleeing.

The 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene and no one was injured as a result of the ramming or during the arrest.

Previously, on November 28, 2024, four people were taken into custody after a wild police pursuit with a police car repeatedly rammed in Victoria.

Police arrested the four people after a police car was rammed in Springvale.

The police vehicle then followed an alleged stolen Mazda CX-9 to a dead-end road on Maple Street when it crashed into the police car numerous times before the occupants abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot.

The officers who were uninjured in the crash chased the offenders and arrested two men nearby.

Patrols of the area then discovered two women who were also taken into custody.

On April 4, 2024, two men were on the run after Victorian police officers were attacked and their cars rammed at a petrol station.

Police were called to an Ampol station on Kings Way, South Melbourne, with reports of two men slumped in a car.

Both men woke up and attempted to assault the two officers before trying to flee the scene, police said.

The pair then rammed their car into the two police vehicles that had been parked behind and in front.

