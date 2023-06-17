Man fatally shot in Seattle
By IANS | Published: June 17, 2023 09:24 AM2023-06-17T09:24:04+5:302023-06-17T09:40:12+5:30
Seattle, June 17 A man was shot dead in the US city of Seattle, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in front of a business shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday, the Seattle Police Department said in an online post.
Police found a man dead with a gunshot wound, reports Xinhua news agency citing the Department as saying.
The case is being investigated as a homicide, it added.
The suspect left before officers arrived, witnesses told police.
The shooting marks the 29th homicide investigated by Seattle police so far this year, according to a report by the Seattle Times.
