Man fatally shot in Seattle

Seattle, June 17 A man was shot dead in the US city of Seattle, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in front of a business shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday, the Seattle Police Department said in an online post.

Police found a man dead with a gunshot wound, reports Xinhua news agency citing the Department as saying.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, it added.

The suspect left before officers arrived, witnesses told police.

The shooting marks the 29th homicide investigated by Seattle police so far this year, according to a report by the Seattle Times.

