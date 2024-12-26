Manika Jain concurrently accredited as India's Ambassador to Moldova

New Delhi [India], December 26 : India's present Ambassador to Romania, Manika Jain, has been concurrently accredited as the country's Ambassador to Moldova, with residence in Bucharest, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

Jain who joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1993 is expected to take up the assignment shortly the MEA said in a press release.

India recognized Moldova on December 28, 1991 and diplomatic ties between two nations were established on March 20, 1992, according to MEA. The relations between India and Moldova are friendly and cordial. The two nations co-operate well on matters of mutual interest at multilateral fora.

Earlier this month, Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mihail Popsoi, was on his first official visit to India. On December 16, he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi and laid a wreath at Rajghat. He also signed the visitors book at Rajghat.

Popspi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar jointly inaugurated the Embassy of Moldova in India. In his speech, the EAM thanked Moldova for providing crucial help during 'Operation Ganga' in evacuating Indian students and also expressed confidence in the growth of ties between the two countries.

In his speech, Jaishankar noted that the inauguration of the embassy serves as a significant milestone in the relationship between India and Moldova.

"Every time an embassy opens here, I know we've done something right in our foreign policy. Whether it's a mission opening here or one of our embassies or consulates opening abroad, I see that as a reflection of India's growing engagement with the world", he said.

Jaishankar and Mihail Popsoi signed the declaration of intent on Migration and Mobility in the national capital.

"Held productive talks with DPM & FM @MihaiPopsoi today in New Delhi. Discussed our growing bilateral and multilateral cooperation. And new opportunities in investment, education, technology and culture. Today's signing of declaration of intent on a Migration and Mobility partnership will open new avenues for our partnership," Jaishankar wrote on X.

Moldova also joined the International Solar Alliance, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. The agreement was signed between Jaishankar and Popsoi.

"Moldova joins the International Solar Alliance (ISA)! Moldova signed the ISA Framework Agreement. We welcome Moldova joining global efforts to promote clean energy and sustainability through the ISA platform," Jaiswal posted on X.

