Manish Raisinghan recalls delightful childhood memories of I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 14 Actor Manish Raisinghan went down memory lane, and recalled 'delightful' childhood memories of Independence Day festivities.

Manish is currently seen as Karan Pratap Singh in the show 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho'. Talking about the Independence Day, he said: "Independence isn't just a word; it's an emotion that empowers us to soar as individuals and as a united nation. As an Indian, I take immense pride in this freedom."

"On this Independence Day, I'm grateful for the week off, a rare treat, and I plan to celebrate by indulging in some 'me time' and cherishing moments with my loved ones. Reflecting back, I recall the delightful childhood memories of Independence Day festivities, where games like the spoon and lemon race added a special charm, followed by awards that filled my heart with joy," shared Manish.

The actor urged people to be responsible citizens. "Each one of us, regardless of our perceived impact, can make a difference. Begin by transforming yourself - small actions today can ripple into extraordinary change tomorrow," he added.

The show is about Kavya (Priyanka Dhavale) and Karan Pratap Singh. Since Karan has come back, Kavya is trying to accept him as her husband and slowly the viewers will get to see Karan and Kavya's love story.

On the other hand Kunal (Karan Khanna) is back as a changed man he is no longer the old clever and cunning man but it will be interesting to see if this is just a charade or he is actually trying to mend his ways.

'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Meanwhile, Manish was also last seen in the social drama series 'Nima Denzongpa', that aired on Colors.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor