Manit Joura recalls childhood memories of Gurpurab: 'I enjoy doing Seva'

Mumbai, Nov 26 Actor Manit Joura took a stroll down the memory lane, and reminisced about his childhood memories of the Guru Nanak Jayanti, and shared how one must always be in a state of ‘Chardi Kala’.

‘Gurpurab’, also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak, and it is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism. It will be celebrated on November 27.

Talking about the same, Manit said: "On the sacred occasion of celebrating the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I remember my childhood days when I used to visit nearby Gurudwara with my friends and family. I enjoy doing Seva (selfless service), and for me, it all begins at home. It's important to show love to ourselves and our loved ones, and then extend that kindness to others outside our homes.”

“I feel one must always be in a state of 'Chardi Kala', it is like living and learning that everything will be fine because you have faith in your God. Wishing you and your family a joyous Gurpurab,” he said.

Manit added: “May you be blessed with the divine grace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji today and always.”

The actor essays the role of Rishabh in ‘Kundali Bhagya’.

The show features Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit (as Rishabh), Anjum Fakih (as Shrishti), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki) Baseer Ali (as Shaurya), Shalini Mahal (as Shanaya).

This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships.

The show airs on Zee TV.

