‘Martin Luther King’ is a depiction of ground realities, say VK Naresh, Puja Kolluru

Hyderabad, Oct 20 Director Puja Kolluru’s new socio-political comedy film ‘Martin Luther King’, while being a satire on village politics in the Telugu states, is also very much a depiction actual realities, according to her and actor V.K. Naresh.

The movie’s crew has been going about promoting the Telugu film in several cities including Visakhapatnam, to Kurnool, and Vijayawada. As the trailer has received great appreciation from audiences, the actor-director duo elaborated on the film’s themes during its promotion in Kurnool.

V.K. Naresh, who plays the role of a local politician in the film said in Telugu: “What makes ‘Martin Luther King’ so good, is that it is very much relevant. As both Telugu and Tamil states are headed for elections, this movie represents the on ground political realities of your daily wage labourer.”

Puja Kolluru said: “Understanding the film’s themes is simple. Look at yourself in the mirror, that is all. ‘Martin Luther King’ is more a real-life depiction of the political truths on the ground level than a full on satire.”

The movie deals with some very heavy and serious contemporary themes, and while it has a comical tone, it is still very much based on the ground level realities of village politics and how the politicians curry favour, just to win elections as they employ the cheapest tricks in the book to their advantage.

An official remake of the Tamil film ‘Mandela’ which starred Yogi Babu, ‘Martin Luther King’ is directed by debutant filmmaker Puja Kolluru and stars Telugu actor Sampoornesh Babu in the lead role. It also features actors Venkatesh Maha and Sharanya Pradeep, in important supporting roles.

Scheduled to hit theatres on October 27, the director had further said that while the movie is indeed a remake of the Tamil film, it is solely focused on Telugu politics as the culture, problems, and politics of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are very different from what goes on in Tamil Nadu or Puducherry.

