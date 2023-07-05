Maruti Suzuki launches Invicto starting at Rs 24.79 lakh

Chennai, July 5 Passenger car major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday launched its premium three row utility vehicle (UV) model Invicto priced between Rs 24.79 lakh and Rs 28.42 lakh.

The model will be retailed by Maruti Suzuki India’s premium channel NEXA.

“Our entry into the premium three row UV segment with the launch of the Invicto adds a new dimension to NEXA’s portfolio and to Maruti Suzuki as a brand. With its SUV-like character, our new Invicto delivers a combination of premium design, intelligent packaging, and an abundance of safety features and innovation,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO.

The company had recently began booking for the model.

Invicto will appeal to customers who are looking for a strong design, best-in-class passenger room, ample cargo space, spirited performance, advanced technology, and a host of utility features, Maruti Suzuki India had said.

