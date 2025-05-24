Mass Stabbing at Hamburg Train Station, Germany: 18 People Injured in Knife Attack; Woman Arrested

A knife attack at Hamburg's central train station on Friday evening left at least 18 people injured, including four in critical condition, according to German media reports. Authorities have arrested a 39-year-old woman in connection with the attack and believe she acted alone. The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on a platform between tracks 13 and 14, just as passengers were boarding or disembarking from a high-speed ICE train. The train was seen with its doors still open following the incident, suggesting the attack took place during a peak travel moment.

Local police confirmed the arrest of the suspect at the scene and stated that there is currently no evidence pointing to a political or ideological motive. "So far we have no evidence that the woman could have acted with political motivation,” said police spokesperson Florian Abbenseth. "Rather, we have findings on the basis of which we are now investigating in particular whether she may have been in a state of mental distress." Of the 18 victims, six sustained serious injuries. Emergency responders and medical personnel arrived quickly at the scene to treat the wounded, and several were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

The attack disrupted train operations in the busy downtown station — one of Germany’s major rail hubs. Authorities temporarily closed four tracks, causing delays and rerouting of multiple long-distance services. The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and investigations are ongoing. Police continue to interview witnesses and analyze footage from surveillance cameras at the station.