Massive fire rages near Phoenix airport after propane tanks explode

Phoenix, July 21 A massive fire is raging near the airport in the US city of Phoenix after several propane tanks exploded in the area, according to officials.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews were called to the 40th Street and Washington at around 5 p.m. on Thursday evening following a report of a propane business on fire, reports Fox10 Phoenix.

"Phoenix Firefighters are on the scene of a second alarm structure fire with hazmat," the Department said in a tweet.

Department officials said multiple propane tanks exploded, and some reportedly traveled hundreds of yards away from the spot.

Hundreds of propane tanks are presently scattered in the area, and crews are letting the propane tanks off-gas, as they battle a structure fire.

Meanwhile, authorities at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport said operations have not been affected by the fire.

"Please note that the off-airport fire is not impacting our operations. Our terminals and runways remain open. While there are currently no flight impacts, it's always a good idea for travelers to check their flight status before coming to the airport," the airport said in a Twitter post.

All staff and animals have also been evacuated rom the Arizona Animal Welfare League, whose office is in the area.

No injuries have been reported, and investigators are probing the cause of the explosions.

