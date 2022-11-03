Mauritius observes 188th anniversary of "Arrival of Indentured Labourers" from India

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Wednesday attend the official ceremony to commemorate the 188th anniversary of the "Arrival of Indentured Labourers" in Mauritius from India.

The "Arrival of Indentured Labourers" is a national holiday in Mauritius on November 2nd each year. It commemorates the arrival of the first indentured workers to the island nation on this day in 1834.

Between 1834 and 1920, 462,000 immigrants came to Mauritius from India, seeking a better life, and had, upon their arrival, faced tough challenges and appalling conditions, Le Matinal reported.

The ceremony, which was held at the Trou Fanfaron Wharf, next to the Aapravasi Ghat World Heritage Site, also saw the participation of other top ministers and Indian High Commissioner K. Nandini Singla. The ceremony, with a gathering of some 4,000 people, was organised by the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage.

The event comprised a wreath-laying ceremony; cultural and artistic items highlighting the historical legacy of the Indentured Labourers; and the launching of the annual Aapravasi Ghat Trust Fund magazine.

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth saluted the courage, perseverance, sufferings, sacrifices, efforts, resilience and patience of the Indentured Labourers, underlining their immense contributions to the socioeconomic development of Mauritius.

In his keynote address, Jugnauth talked about the significance of the Aapravasi Ghat World Heritage Site, where some 36 Indian immigrants, after their journey, climbed the flights of 16 steps with the objective of creating a future for themselves and their children.

The Mauritius Prime Minister stressed that the history of indentured workers was one of the most inspirational chapters of the country's history and asked the population, in general, and the young generations to learn their common history.

He also honoured all the historical figures who fought throughout decades for the human, social, political, religious, and cultural rights of all to be recognised and respected.

During her address, the Indian High Commissioner dwelt upon the prominent and active role of the Indian Diaspora in the world.

She affirmed that Mauritius epitomised the spirit of the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas and seized the opportunity to invite people from Mauritius to participate in the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Divas which would be hosted in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in India, in January 2023, Le Matinal reported.

