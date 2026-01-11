Mega protests across Iran, activists call it a 'revolution'; regime blames US for fermenting trouble

Tehran [Iran], January 11 : Anti-government protests in Iran have continued for the fourteenth consecutive day on Saturday, with authorities tightening security measures as demonstrations spread across multiple cities.

According to think tank the Institute for the study of war, "Protest activity has continued to take place across Iran amid the Iranian regime's continued nationwide internet shutdown. CTP-ISW has recorded 60 protests across 15 provinces since 0000 local time on January 10, 25 of which were medium-sized and eight of which were large."

"The Iranian regime has shifted from labelling protesters as "rioters" to describing them as "terrorists," which signals that the regime has taken an uncompromising stance toward the ongoing protests. The regime will likely use its characterization of protesters as "terrorists" to justify further cracking down on the protests. The regime has killed hundreds of protesters and injured hundreds more in its violent crackdown on the protests," the think tank further said in a post on X.

According to a CNN report, several people who protested in Iran spoke to the network of enormous crowds as well as brutal violence on the streets of Tehran. The report said that one woman had told CNN that she saw "bodies piled up on each other" in a hospital.

The Iranian Khamenei regime has accused the United States of fuelling unrest, claiming that what began as peaceful protests were deliberately turned violent through foreign incitement, an act it said violates international norms, as per Press TV.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani wrote in a letter addressed to the United Nations saying that Washington bears direct responsibility for "riots and violent acts" in Iran.

He condemned the United States' "illegal behaviour" and its coordination with Israel to interfere in the Islamic Republic's internal affairs. Iravani said such interference is carried out through "threats, incitement, and deliberate encouragement of violence," to undermine Iran's stability and security.

However, the violent crackdown has not deterred the protestors. Journalist and activist Masih Alinejad claimed in a post on X that hundreds had been killed and called for more support from the World for the protestors.

"Removing these terrorists who ordered the massacre of unarmed people is not a tragedy. It is justice. My brothers and sisters were shot in the chest, in the heart, for demanding freedom. Sources inside Iran say hundreds have been killed. This is a war against unarmed people and they need the world's support," she posted on X.

In another post she said, "This is not a protest. It is a revolution. Yes, Iran is looking at FREEDOM. January 2026 Iran."

Earlier, reacting to the protests, US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (local time) that the United States is prepared to support the Iranian people. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Iran is witnessing a renewed push for freedom and said Washington stands ready to help."

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed strong support for the protesters, condemning the Iranian authorities' response. In a post on X, she wrote, "Tehran's streets, and cities around the world, echo with the footsteps of Iranian women and men demanding freedom. Freedom to speak, to gather, to travel and above all to live freely."

She asserted that Europe stands firmly with the protesters, adding, "We unequivocally condemn the violent repression of these legitimate demonstrations."

