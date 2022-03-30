Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon arrives in India

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon on Wednesday arrived in India as he begins his first official visit to the country.

"Delighted to welcome Foreign Minister of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon on his first official visit to India. The visit will involve discussions on our ongoing cooperation and on ways to further strengthen the privileged partnership between India & Mexico," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Mexican Foreign Minister is on a two-day (March 30 to April 1) official visit to India, at the invitation of the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Mexican Foreign Minister will also visit Mumbai.

Both Jaishankar and Casaubon will undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and will also discuss international issues of mutual interest.

The visit of the Mexican Foreign Minister follows Jaishankar's visit to Mexico City in September last year. This exchange of visits will consolidate and further strengthen the privileged partnership between India and Mexico.

At present, Mexico is India's second-largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of the UNSC alongside India for the period 2021-22.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor