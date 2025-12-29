Mexico: 13 killed, 98 injured as passenger train derails on Isthmus of Tehuantepec Railway

Mexico City [Mexico], December 29 : At least 13 people were killed and 98 others injured after a passenger train on the interoceanic corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Railway met with an accident on the Salina Cruz-Coatzacoalcos route in Mexico on Sunday, the Mexican Navy Secretariat said.

According to the statement issued by the Mexican Navy, which oversees the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, the train on Line Z was carrying around 250 passengers at the time of the accident.

Of the 98 injured, 36 are currently receiving hospital treatment, while the remaining passengers sustained non-serious injuries. A total of 139 passengers were reported to be out of danger.

"As a result of this accident, 139 people are out of danger, 98 were injured, of whom 36 are receiving hospital medical attention and the rest have no serious injuries, and unfortunately, 13 people lost their lives," the statement read.

In its statement, the Navy expressed its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in what it described as a tragic incident. It also reaffirmed its commitment to acting responsibly, transparently, and in full compliance with the law, while providing immediate assistance to those affected.

"The Secretariat of the Navy expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident, and also reaffirms its commitment to acting with the utmost responsibility, transparency, and adherence to the law, providing immediate support to those affected," the statement added.

The Navy said that extensive search-and-rescue operations were launched following the accident, deploying 360 naval personnel, 20 vehicles, four ground ambulances, three air ambulances, and a tactical drone to support emergency response.

Authorities added that they will continue to work in coordination with relevant agencies to determine the cause of the accident and ensure support for victims and their families.

Following the accident, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo directed the Secretary of the Navy and the Deputy Secretary of Human Rights of the Secretariat of the Interior to travel to the accident site and personally attend to the affected families.

She also stated that the injured passengers are receiving treatment at IMSS hospitals in Matias Romero and Salina Cruz, as well as IMSS-Wellbeing hospitals in Juchitan and Ixtepec and instructed delegates there to assist in relief and medical efforts.

"The Secretariat of the Navy has informed me that in the Interoceanic Train accident, unfortunately 13 people died; 98 are injured, five of them seriously. The injured are in IMSS hospitals in Matias Romero and Salina Cruz, as well as in IMSS-Wellbeing hospitals in Juchitan and Ixtepec. I have given instructions for the Secretary of the Navy and the Deputy Secretary of Human Rights of the Secretariat of the Interior to travel to the site and personally attend to the families; also, the delegates of IMSS and IMSS-Wellbeing. The Secretary of the Interior will coordinate the efforts. I appreciate the support of the Governor of Oaxaca and his team. We will continue to provide updates," the President said in a post on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor