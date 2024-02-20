Mobile Phone Ban Enforced in Schools Across England by UK PM Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has implemented a ban on mobile phones across all schools in England, announcing the decision through a video message on the X platform. Sunak highlighted that nearly one-third of secondary school students reported disruptions in their lessons due to phone usage. He emphasized that schools already enforcing such bans have witnessed an improvement in the learning environment. Under the new government guidance, headteachers will monitor mobile phone usage throughout the school day, including during break times.

We know how distracting mobile phones are in the classroom.



This initiative aims to establish a consistent approach across all schools, with various strategies such as banning phones on school premises, collecting phones upon arrival, or securely storing them during school hours. Citing data from the UK media watchdog OFCOM, it's revealed that 97 percent of children own mobile phones by the age of twelve. The Department for Education (DfE) highlighted the negative impact of phone usage in schools, including online bullying, distractions, and disruptions, leading to a loss of learning time. The government's decision addresses parental concerns about excessive screen time, as indicated by the latest National Parent Survey from charity ParentKind, where 44 percent of parents expressed worries about their children's electronic device usage, rising to 50 percent for parents of secondary school students. The Sunak government's action aligns England with other European countries like France, Italy, and Portugal, which have implemented restrictions on mobile phone use in schools.