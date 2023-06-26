"Modi has put India on the World map...," Sikh NRI businessman praises Prime Minister

Washington DC [US], June 26 : Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, a non-resident Indian Sikh businessman, who recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the State Dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House admired him for putting India on the world map and doing great things for the Sikhcommunity.

72-year-old Dhaliwal, who has been living in the US for the past five decades said people in the West were hardly aware of India, but things have changed.

"Today, Modi Ji has put India on the world map, I don't think we could ask for anything more. People have started looking up to India, the business people," he said.

Dhaliwal, who was awarded with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman in January said PM Modi has done a lot for the welfare of the Sikh community.

"Modi has done great things for the Sikhs. He has done a lot of great things for everyone, but for the Sikh, he has really gone out of the way. He has taken the 18 per cent GST off the langar, opened Kartarpur Corridor which nobody ever did before and he announced Veer Bal Diwas for Chhote Sahibzade (Guru Gobind Singh's sons). These things were unheard of before him. We even joke around that Modi Ji is more Sikh than anyone else", Dhaliwal told ANI.

The NRI Sikh philanthropist said he had been invited by PM Modi to India. "It was wonderful, he has invited me to India, and I will be coming soon, we will spend some more time together," said Dhaliwal.

Speaking about anti-India activists by Khalistani separatists in Canada and other parts of the world, Dhaliwal said they are few people with their own personal agenda.

"When Congress was in power they were against it, when Modi Ji is in power they are now against it, when Akalis had Punjab, they were against it and when AAP is there they are against it", said Dhaliwal.

"The biggest thing that they will tell us is that we want Khalistan. Where do you want Khalistan? Is it going to be in some place in India, or is it going to be someplace outside where they think Khalistan is, can they even spell Khalistan? How do you spell it?", he lambasted those raising a demand for Khalistan.

"There is not even 0.001 per cent of people in Punjab, nobody in Punjab is asking for Khalistan and outside there may be some 100 people who have their personal agenda and they are the ones who are talking about it", said Dhaliwal.

