MoS Margherita pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], July 27 : Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's bust at the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

Margherita said that Mahatma Gandhi's principles continue to guide the world.

In a post on X, he said, "Starting the day with Bapu's blessings. Honoured to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's bust at Consulate General of India in Dubai. His principles of non-violence, peace, and truth continue to inspire the world."

Starting the day with Bapu’s blessings. Honoured to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s bust at @cgidubai. His principles of non-violence, peace, and truth continue to inspire the world. ⁦@MEAIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/lv4XGEzrdA — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) July 27, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

Margherita tuned in to 124th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat with the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

Margherita said he finds PM Modi's journey to be an inspiring one.

In a post on X, he said, "Joined the Consulate General of India in Dubai family to listen to the 124th episode of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's Mann ki Baat. Always inspiring to hear his thoughts on India's journey, achievements, and the role of every citizen in nation-building."

Joined the @cgidubai family to listen to the 124th episode of PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s #MannKiBaat. Always inspiring to hear his thoughts on India’s journey, achievements, and the role of every citizen in nation-building. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @OfficeofJPNadda @blsanthosh… pic.twitter.com/yAGB46Jc4t — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) July 27, 2025

The Indian Consulate General in Dubai said in a post on X, "Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita joined Consulate officials for the screening of the 124th Episode of Mann Ki Baat at the, Consulate General of India in Dubai."

Minister of State for External Affairs, @PmargheritaBJP joined Consulate officials for the screening of the 124th Episode of Mann Ki Baat 🎙️at the @cgidubai. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/BziOVRRpeC— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) July 27, 2025

}}}}

Meanwhile, top BJP leaders, including Chief Ministers from several states, tuned in to the 124th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. From Delhi to Raipur, Bhopal to Agartala, leaders lauded the programme for its role in highlighting grassroots innovations and inspiring citizens across the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai listened to the programme in the national capital and Raipur, respectively.

Chhattisgarh CM Sai praised the programme for showcasing the achievements of individuals and innovations across India. He specifically mentioned that the Prime Minister's recent mention of Bilha, a town in Chhattisgarh that was awarded under the Swachh Bharat Mission, was a matter of "great fortune" for the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor