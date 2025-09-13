MoS Margherita to attend Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day celebrations

Port Moresby/New Delhi, Sep 13 Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will be visiting Papua New Guinea (PNG) on September 16 to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the commemorative events marking the country's 50th anniversary of Independence.

During the visit, which will take place at the invitation of the Government of Papua New Guinea, MoS Margherita is expected to have bilateral meetings with the political leadership of Papua New Guinea. He will also have interactions with the Indian diaspora and the business community in Papua New Guinea.

"Following the historic 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2023 in Port Moresby, the visit of MOS (PM) to Papua New Guinea would provide an opportunity to continue our engagement with the leadership in the Pacific Island Countries (PICs)," read a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Two weeks ago, the Indian Navy's indigenous ASW Corvette INS Kadmatt arrived at Port Moresby to participate in Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day celebrations, reaffirming the growing friendship and maritime partnership between India and Papua New Guinea. The goodwill visit symbolised India's commitment to strengthening its engagement with Pacific Island nations under the Act East Policy and promoting peace, stability, and inclusive growth in the Indo-Pacific region.

The key highlights of the visit includes participation of INS Kadmatt in PNG's official Independence Day Parade and cultural events thereby honouring the shared democratic values and heritage of both nations. The ship’s crew will engage with the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGFD) to explore avenues for cooperation in maritime security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. The ship also hosted the PNG Chief of Defence Forces onboard to showcase the Indian Navy's journey of ‘Aatma Nirbharta’ in defence.

The visit also follows the momentum created by Prime Minister Modi's landmark visit to Papua New Guinea in 2023, where both nations committed to deepening bilateral relations, expanding development partnerships and enhancing defence cooperation.

PM Modi had travelled to Port Moresby to host the FIPIC III Summit jointly with his counterpart from Papua New Guinea, James Marape.

Launched in 2014, FIPIC involves India and 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs), namely, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Earlier this year, MoS Margherita had visited the Philippines, and the Pacific Island Countries of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) to enhance bilateral ties in line with India's Act East policy and broader Indo-Pacific vision.

At the invitation of the Palau government, Margherita attended the inauguration of Surangel Whipps Jr. as President for his second term, Raynold Oilouch as the new Vice President, and the 12th Constitutional Government of the Republic of Palau on January 16. He called on the President and visited Peleliu Island where he formally handed over 12 water tanks gifted by the Government of India for harvesting rainwater to the Governor of the Island. This was the first ever visit by the Minister of State for External Affairs to Palau.

