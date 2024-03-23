Moscow Concert Hall Attack: 11 Detained Following Terrorist Attack in Crocus City Hall; Death Toll Reaches 93

At least eleven suspects were detained after the Moscow concert hall attack that killed 93, said a Russian state news agency. More than 93 people were killed in Friday's terrorist attack in Moscow's Crocus City Hall, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) as quoted by media reports.

According to the reports, some 121 victims - including children - were in hospital as Muscovites queued to donate blood. In all 183 were wounded, including eight children.

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters attacked "a large gathering" on Moscow's outskirts and "retreated to their bases safely". A group of armed men stormed into Crocus City Hall concert venue in Moscow and opened fire and detonated explosives among the crowd.

According to the BNO, Two suspects in the Moscow attack are in custody after a police chase near Bryansk; 2 others escaped. A white Renault with Tver region license plates with the alleged terrorists was stopped near the village of Teply, close to the borders with Belarus and Ukraine, reported Baza media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror attack inside a packed concert hall in Moscow on Saturday, calling it a 'heinous act' and expressing solidarity with the Russian government and its people.

"We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief," PM Modi posted from his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The US officials said they had privately apprised Russian officials about the intelligence pointing to an impending attack, the New York Times reported.

The United States collected intelligence in March that Islamic State-Khorasan, known as ISIS-K, the branch of the group based in Afghanistan, had been planning an attack on Moscow, according to officials. ISIS members have been active in Russia, a US official said.