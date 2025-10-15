"Most Israelis do not think he should be PM": Israeli historian Benny Morris on Netanyahu's political future

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 15 : Israeli historian Benny Morris has stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a bleak political future, claiming that most Israelis view him as corrupt and incompetent, particularly in his handling of the October 7 attacks.

Speaking with ANI, Morris said that despite US President Donald Trump's recent call for a presidential pardon for Netanyahu, public anger against the Israeli leader runs deep.

"Well, given the nature of our president Herzog, whom I do not respect, he could well give Netanyahu a pardon, as Trump half-jokingly said in his address to the Knesset," Morris said. "But I'm not sure Herzog can overcome public feeling, which basically is detestation of the Israeli prime minister. Most Israelis do not think he should be prime minister, do not think he's an honest man and do not think he's very successful or competent,"

The historian criticised Netanyahu's leadership, saying he failed to prevent the October 7 Hamas attack and then blamed Israel's military and intelligence agencies.

"He showed total incompetence on the 7th of October and in the months leading up to it," Morris said. "Most Israelis do not think he should be prime minister or that he's an honest man. They want a Judicial Commission of Inquiry, which I'm sure will find Netanyahu supremely guilty of what happened."

He also predicted that Israel will head for elections by October 2025. "All opinion polls show that he will lose if he runs at the head of Likud," Morris added.

Morris's remarks came after US President Donald Trump, during his address to the Israeli Knesset on Monday, unexpectedly urged Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Netanyahu, who is currently facing trial for corruption.

"Hey, I have an idea," Trump quipped. "Mr President, why don't you give him a pardon?"

On Wednesday, Netanyahu appeared before the Tel Aviv District Court as hearings resumed after a month-long break. The prime minister is being tried in three corruption cases, known as Cases 1000, 2000 and 4000, involving allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Anadolu Agency reported, citing local media.

He is also accused of receiving expensive gifts from businessmen, negotiating for favourable media coverage, and offering regulatory benefits to a telecom company. Netanyahu denies all allegations, calling the cases politically motivated.

The 75-year-old leader also faces international scrutiny. In 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against him and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza, where tens of thousands have been killed since the war began.

