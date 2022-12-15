MP: Ujjain's Mahakal Lok gets 5G internet services

Bhopal, Dec 15 Now, people visiting Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain will have access to 5G internet services.

While high speed 5G network service was launched on the premises of holi shrine of the recently-renovated Mahakal Lok on Wednesday, the same will be introduced in major cities of the state by next four-five months.

Expressing his pleasure on the development, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that it will lead to rapid growth in several sectors of the state.

5G services of JIO was launched in Ujjain in the presence of the chief minister, during which, the service proivder demonstrated its multiple benefits in the filed of education, health and many other sectors. These benefits will bring transformational changes in the lives of people in Madhya Pradesh, JIO said in an official statement.

Chief Minister Chouhan said 5G JIO internet services is the need of the hour and it will bring revolutionary changes in various sectors. "5G internet services will also enable the people to remain connected on real-time basis and improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes for the last mile users," he added.

