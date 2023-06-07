MQM delegation apprises US Congressman Brad Sherman of state atrocities, injustices in Pakistan

Los Angeles [US], June 7 : A delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) called on US Congressman Brad Sherman and apprised him of state atrocities and oppression by the unbridled authority in Pakistan.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement is a political party in Pakistan.

US Congressman Sherman is a member of the United States Congress. He is a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) and a senior member of the House Financial Services Committee (HFAC).

The meeting of the MQM delegates with the US Congressman Sherman was held at a local hotel in Los Angeles, California.

The MQM delegation comprised the Central Coordination Committee Deputy Convener, Rehan Ibadat, members Shahid Mustafa and Syed Atif Shamim, MQM America Central Organiser Matloob Zaidi, COC members, Syed Ahsan Hussain, Akif Rajput, MQM Los Angeles Chapter in-charge Meiraj Khan, joint in-charge Latif and Senior member Hamid Ali Baig.

The MQM delegation apprised the US Congressman Sherman of the unlawful embargo on the undisputed founder and leader of the MQM Altaf Hussain.

They said that the MQM is the third largest political party in Pakistan but the state institutions have imposed an embargo on political activities and have been carrying out extrajudicial killings of the MQM activists and enforcing their disappearances. The activists are facing unlawful and arbitrary arrests in Pakistan. The state authority had recently set Hussain's residence ablaze.

The political offices of the MQM have been bulldozed and the rights violations are at the apex.

The MQM delegation also briefed Congressman Sherman about the untiring struggle of Altaf Hussain for a democratic and corruption-free Pakistan.

Ibadat told him that despite all the state operations, MQM is steadily moving forward with its struggle for the people who have their trust in Hussain's leadership.

A sheer stance of this bond had resulted in a complete boycott of bye-polls in the metropolitan city of Karachi. The people honoured his call for the boycott of the bye-polls after the year 2016. The voter turnout remained below six to eight per cent.

He said that MQM is a mainstream political party in the country and until the undemocratic ban on MQM's political activities is removed, it won't be possible to see a true democracy in Pakistan.

He said that the MQM leader Hussain is against religious extremism and terrorism in all shapes and forms and believes in religious freedom, equal rights and opportunities for everyone especially, the religious minorities.

The MQM delegation also briefed US Congressman Sherman about the violent situation in Pakistan starting from May 9, and Hussain's reality-based point of view.

The US Congressman Sherman also conveyed a message to Hussain that he strongly opposes the setting up of military courts in Pakistan and that trial of the civilians in those military courts will be unlawful, unfair and unacceptable.

The US Congressman Mr Sherman Sherman told the MQM delegation that the Biden administration is closely monitoring the overall collapsing economic-political situation in Pakistan.

He assured the MQM delegation that he will play his role to make sure the rights violations in Pakistan are stopped and freedom of expression and for doing politics is respected.

He said that he will raise his voice in the US Congress for the promotion of the democratic process in Pakistan, including the illegal sanctions imposed on Mr Hussain.

