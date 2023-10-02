Music video of ‘Bewafaa Tu’ compliments, accentuates its emotions of heartbreak

New Delhi, Oct 2 The upcoming film 'Yaariyan 2' is going all emotional on the musical front as it has released the music video for its latest song, ‘Bewafaa Tu’.

A song of heartbreak and longing, the music video complements and accentuates the audio, showcasing the pure grief that comes with broken trust, though stylistically it is more modern as opposed to the original Altaf Raja song ‘Pehle To Kabhi Kabhi Gham’.

The original song by the famed Qawaali singer was more classically rooted and sonically very different from the current track. While ‘Bewaffa Tu’ has a much more modern style, the Altaf Raja song has a more filmy flair though both manage to echo sadness.

Production wise they are also incredibly different given the massive time difference between the two songs. ‘Pehle To Kabhi Kabhi Gham’ has a very classic 1990s feel while ‘Bewaffa Tu’, despite sounding much more polished sounds much less filmy. Ironically, this time the modern version of an old classic sounds more authentic in its depiction of heartbreak.

The aesthetic of the whole video is in the city of Mumbai and shows a rather real, if somewhat over lit texture of the metropolitan city though the actors do a great job in showing the sheer gravity of all the pain that comes when such a sacred bond is broken. As the word ‘bewafaa’ translates to betrayer, the heartbreak is about betrayal.

The video intercuts between different narratives as it shows the characters dealing with the people who they have loved and are now simply avoiding each other after their grief. Trust is hard to forge, though once broken it doesn’t really come back again.

There is remorse in the eyes of the betrayer who tries to make amends only for their efforts to prove futile. Going inside a very daily life, dealing with the average lives of average people, ‘Bewafaa Tu’ has a music video that translates the grief of the audio very well visually.

The audio is incredibly bleak and full of despair. Accompanied by beautiful acoustics with the samples of a shehnai and a piano, singer Jubin Nautiyal delivers a very heartfelt performance. His voice doesn’t just show grief but a sense of self-mockery, as if laughing at himself derisively for ever bringing himself to love and trust anyone and that the misery is simply mocking him.

‘Yaariyan 2’ is about navigating the complexities and dynamics of relationships and ‘Bewaffa Tu’ is a great take on what happens when the foundations of established relationships, built on trust and love are shattered.

Heartbreak is one of the most common feelings that comes with love, and the audio resonates very well with anyone’s anyone who has ever experienced the pain of lost love and the chest gripping pain that comes with it. The redone track has been composed by Manan Bhardwaj and Rahim Shah's original composition.

Actor Pearl V Puri talking about the song, said that he shares a deep connection with it, Detailing this, he said: "This song holds a special place in my heart. It's not just a track; it's a cascade of emotions. 'Bewafa Tu' showcases the bittersweet experience of falling in love, only to find it slipping away.

“The lyrics mirror the vulnerability we all feel when love turns into heartbreak. In the context of ‘Yaariyan 2’, it becomes a universal anthem, relatable to every soul who has ever been in love," he added.

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, ‘Yaariyan 2’ also stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri, Yash Daasguptaa, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain, and Priya Varrier.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Aayush Maheshwari and will hit theatres on October 20, 2023.

