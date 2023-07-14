Myntra announces 'Rising STARS' programme to boost 200 fashion, lifestyle brands and help them scale

New Delhi, July 14 Myntra, one of India's leading Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle platforms, on Friday announced the 'Myntra Rising STARS' programme to strengthen the D2C ecosystem in the country.

This programme is looking to onboard 200 digital-first made-in-India fashion, footwear, home and accessories brands in its debut edition in the next four months and will extend end-to-end support services to accelerate their growth.

With this programme, brands will be able to unlock their growth potential by leveraging Myntra's proven expertise in brand-building which in turn will drive scale at an optimised cost for brands, propelled by significantly enhanced on and off-app visibility and strategic guidance.

As an equal partner in this journey, Myntra will provide full funnel support focusing on building awareness, driving consideration and conversations. Brands keen on being onboarded to the programme can apply by writing to the team at MyntraRisingStars@myntra.com.

"With evolving fashion preferences, D2C brands are poised to play a key role in fueling the growth of fashion in the country," said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra.

"The launch of Myntra Rising STARS programme will give a boost to 200 digital-first made-in-India brands and put them on an accelerated growth path. The programme will enable millions of our customers to have access to their differentiated offerings while enjoying Myntra’s best-in-class experience across discovery, shopping and delivery," she added.

Myntra Rising STARS Programme has been designed for both renowned and emerging D2C made-in-India brands with unique offerings for customers. Brands will be shortlisted based on pre-decided objective criteria, including but not limited to, the size of the brand, social media followership and uniqueness of the product proposition.

The most significant challenge for D2C brands is to expand their customer base and attain scale, owing to constraints in resources. The programme will help brands solve this by strengthening brand and intent building, optimising the cost of doing business and optimising customer acquisition cost.

Brands will also have the opportunity to get deeper insights into evolving trends and preferences while getting access to millions of customers on Myntra from across the country.

As part of the Strategic Account Management Services, the onboarded brands will be able to opt for service-fee-based dedicated strategic account management consultation and get access to insights, advisories and the opportunity to leverage Myntra’s expertise in brand-building.

Brands will have access to account management services to enable segment-based incentive structure, working capital support, faster repayment cycle and Myntra’s speed proposition, M-Express for enhancing overall customer experience.

Further, the programme will provide an immersive discovery experience through deterministic visibility to build awareness, drive maximum reach and acquire new customers while enabling higher engagement and improving consideration.

Myntra's newly launched Rising STARS Store on its app, with dedicated touch points across the homepage and category pages, will increase the portfolio's visibility. Collaboration with Myntra across on and off-platform campaigns allows brands to better leverage their social, celebrity, and influencer assets. Over three lakh styles will be a part of the launch of the 'Rising STARS' store. Some of the brands being featured include Neemans, Suta, Rare Rabbit, BlissClub, Fablestreet, The Souled Store, and Bewakoof.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor