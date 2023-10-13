Nawazuddin Siddiqui starts shooting for 'Section 108'

Mumbai, Oct 13 Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Talaash’, ‘Sacred Games’ and Raman Raghav 2.0’, has started shooting for his next project titled, ‘Section 108’.

The teaser of the film has been released recently, and features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of a lawyer. The actor shared a video from the sets on his social media. He wrote, "And the story begins… #section108".

The video shows him getting off his vanity van all set to dive into the charged moment of action and sketch up a compelling performance.

Of late, Nawaz has been on a roll with an array of releases like ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, ‘Afwaah’, and ‘Haddi’.

In addition to working in Hindi cinema, the actor is ready to make waves in the Telugu industry with his debut film, ‘Saindhav’. The Pan India film will feature him in a grey-shaded character and will be released in cinemas worldwide on January 13, 2024.

On the work front, Nawazuddin has an interesting lineup of films which includes films like ‘Saindhav’, ‘Noorani Chehra’ and ‘Adbhut’.

