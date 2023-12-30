Neha Joshi will work towards her overall well-being, keep healthy in 2024

Mumbai, Dec 30 Actress Neha Joshi, who essays Krishna Devi Vajpayee in the television show ‘Atal’, has shared that in 2024, she would like to work towards her overall well-being and give more attention to her health, both mental and physical.

In the show, Neha plays the role of the mother of the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The actress said: “I will continue to focus on working hard while at the same time prioritising my overall well-being. I believe that taking care of oneself is essential, but in our fast-paced lives, we often neglect it. Therefore, I aim to work on my physical health, achieve greater success professionally, and take care of my mental health.”

‘Atal’ explores the untold aspects of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood. Set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in India, the television show delves into the intricacies of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood, shedding light on the incidents, beliefs, and challenges that moulded him into the leader that he was.

Produced by Euphoria Productions, ‘Atal’ airs on &TV.

