Nepal FM Arzu Rana Deuba meets PM Modi, invites him for state visit

New Delhi [India], August 19 : Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba held a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and discussed the multifaceted diversity of India-Nepal ties. She also handed over an invitation from Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for PM Modi to visit Nepal.

"Had a courtesy meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Shri@narendramoditoday in New Delhi. We discussed the multifaceted diversity of Nepal-India relations. I hope this visit and our high-level meetings will elevate the historical ties between our two countries to new heights," the Nepal FM said in a post on X.

"I also handed over an invitation from Rt. Hon Prime Minister @kpsharmaoli to PM Modi ji for a state visit to Nepal," she added.

The meeting aimed to elevate the historical ties between the two countries to new heights. PM Modi highlighted the close civilisational ties and progressive partnership between India and Nepal.

Prime Minister Modi said he was pleased to welcome Nepal FM. He highlighted the "close civilizational ties" and a "progressive and multifaceted partnership" between the two nations.

"Pleased to welcome Nepal's Foreign Minister @Arzuranadeuba. India and Nepal share close civilizational ties and a progressive and multifaceted partnership. Looking forward to continued momentum in our development partnership," PM Modi stated on X.

Earlier in the day, India and Nepal discussed the progress in cooperation between the two countries in the fields of power generation and sports, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

Nepal FM Arzu Deuba is on an official visit to India from August 18-22 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Foreign Ministers held bilateral talks on Monday, covering the full range of the India-Nepal bilateral partnership. They reviewed the progress made in various bilateral initiatives and developmental projects and also discussed opportunities for further collaboration in the existing and new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

"India and Nepal are close and friendly neighbours with deep historical, civilisational, cultural, and people-to-people linkages. There has been sustained momentum in recent years in the implementation of India assisted projects in Nepal, which is especially manifested in the fields of connectivity - physical, digital as well as people to people, including in the infrastructure and other projects related to cross-border railways, roads, and bridges, Integrated Check Posts, petroleum pipelines, and digital financial connectivity," the MEA stated.

India and Nepal also noted the progress made in the mutually beneficial partnership in the field of power sector cooperation, where Nepal can now export electricity close to 1000 MW, creating an additional source of revenue for Nepal and clean energy for India.

In this connection, both Foreign Ministers noted the unprecedented opportunities in power sector cooperation that would be available with the implementation of the long-term power trade agreement.

Nepal FM Deuba thanked the Indian government for the approval of an additional 251 MW of power exports from Nepal and affirmed confidence that power sector cooperation between the two countries will reach greater heights.

"Thanks to the Government of India for additional approval of 251 MW of power export from 12 hydropower projects in Nepal to India during the wet season months on mid-term basis. With this quantum, I am delighted to mention that the Government of India has granted approval for the total hydropower export of 941 MW from Nepal to India so far. I am confident that power sector cooperation between the two countries will take more heights in the future," she stated in her post.

Nepal is set to export an additional 251 MW of power to India, sourced from 12 hydropower projects in Nepal, following approval by India's designated authority for cross-border trade.

Following the approval, Nepal for the first time, would be exporting power to Bihar through a medium-term power sales agreement, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced in a release.

The two sides noted that sports is emerging as another area of cooperation between India and Nepal, and welcomed the recent facilitation of providing training for the Nepali cricket team at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru.

"Nepal is a priority partner of India under its Neighbourhood First policy. The Foreign Minister's visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. The visit also provided an opportunity to discuss and identify newer areas of cooperation to further advance our bilateral ties," the MEA added.

Earlier in the day, FM Deuba also met EAM S Jaishankar and the two leaders discussed multifaceted cooperation in trade, energy, and infrastructure development between the two countries.

Nepali Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a five-day official visit to India on the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Ministry of External Affairs said that the visit continues the tradition of regular high-level India-Nepal bilateral exchanges.

