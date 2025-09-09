Nepal Gen Z Protest: Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel Chased, Kicked in Streets of Kathmandu; Video Surfaces

Nepal Gen Z Protest News: Protests led by Gen Z against the Oli government over a social media ban turned violent in the capital, Kathmandu on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Videos show demonstrators chasing and attacking Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel. In one clip, the 65-year-old minister is kicked by a protester and falls against a wall before getting back on his feet and running away.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned after meeting with Army Chief Ashok Singhal. Singhal reportedly asked Oli to step down, and he complied.

The protests began on Monday demanding the government lift a social media ban and tackle corruption. The unrest continued even after the apps were restored. Protesters set fire to the parliament building. They entered the premises, vandalised property, and started a large fire. Smoke was seen billowing from the building. Demonstrators also set fire to several ministers’ residences.

The Nepali PM resigned this afternoon amid demonstrations against the Government over alleged corruption.

The situation in Nepal remains tense. Following Oli’s resignation, the army has been deployed to provide security for ministers at their homes. Helicopters are being used to transport them to safe locations. Protests and arson have been reported in multiple parts of the country.