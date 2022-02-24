Nepal-India agree to build new hydropower project as joint venture

A meeting of the Nepal and India Energy Secretary Level Joint Steering Committee has agreed to build new hydropower projects as a joint venture between the two nations.

The two days meeting which commenced in the Nepali capital from Wednesday also agreed to form a joint technical team and take forward the works of research.

The meeting took place in person, which was postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic after the last meeting held in Bangalore, India. The 9th round of meetings was led by the Secretary at the Ministry of Energy Devendra Karki from the Nepal side while Indian Energy Ministry's Secretary Alok Kumar led the Indian team.

During the meeting, Nepal has proposed the export of 850 megawatts of power to India from the coming monsoon. So far, Nepal has received permission to export only 39 megawatts of power produced from the Devighat Hydropower Project and Trishuli Hydropower Project.

Similarly, discussions also has been held regarding the progress of the Butwal-Gorakhpur transmission line, the second trans-border power transmission line being developed between Nepal and India.

As per the officials, discussions were held on Kataiya-Kushwahaba 132 KV transmission line, Raxaul-Parwanipur transmission line and New Nautanahawa-Mainiya 132 KV transmission line. Project and transmission line construction of Arun-III and the project also has been discussed during the joint-secretary meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

