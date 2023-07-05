Nepal: Opposition slams PM Dahal over remark at book launch, demand resignation

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 5 : Demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the Opposition parties in Nepal on Wednesday disrupted proceedings in both the lower and upper Houses.

The demand came on the heels of Dahal's remarks from Sunday, where at the launch of author Pritam Singh's new book in the capital Kathmandu, he credited him with playing a significant role in his becoming prime minister.

The lawmakers of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) rose from their seats and protested the PM's remarks in the Nepalese parliament on Wednesday.

During Wednesday's parliamentary session, UML lawmaker Raghuji Panta said PM Dahal's remarks have hurt the country's pride and prestige and he should step down immediately.

"He (Prime Minister) said, and I am quoting him, 'He (Pritam Singh) once made a lot of efforts to make me Prime Minister, went to Delhi many times.' Should he go to Delhi or to fellow Nepalese citizens to be PM?" Panta said.

He added, "I demand that in light of what the Prime Minister said, he has lost the moral authority to remain in his post and should resign".

The leader demanded that the parliament doesn't take up any matter for discussion till PM Dahal resigns.

Following Panta's speech, the UML and other opposition party lawmakers stood up in support.

Amid protests from the opposition benches, Speaker Devraj Ghimire adjourned the House till Thursday.

