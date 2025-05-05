Nepal Parliament orders Government to advance high-level diplomatic dialogue with India to probe KIIT student death

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 5 : Nepal's lower house of Parliament on Monday has asked the country's Government to advance high-level diplomatic dialogue with India to probe the death of a Nepalese student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha.

A day ago, the National Assembly, Nepal's Upper House of Parliament had passed a similar directive for the government.

Speaker of the lower House of Representatives or the Pratinidhi Sabha, Devraj Ghimire, on Monday issued a ruling to the government to advance high-level diplomatic dialogue with India.

"The serious attention of the House has been drawn to the issue raised by the honourable members at an urgent time regarding the death of Prisa Sah, a Nepali student studying at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, India. The incident of mysterious deaths one after another of students who had gone abroad to study with dreams of a bright future is also a serious issue related to the sensitivity and responsibility of the nation. I direct the government to take deep interest in this incident and to initiate diplomatic dialogue at the highest level with the Indian government to find out the truth and provide necessary legal assistance to the family," Ghimre said.

The first-year BTech, Computer Science student who was said to be planning to return back home for vacation in mid of this month, was found dead inside her hostel room on May 1. This is the second incident of the death of a Nepali female student at the same university reported within a span of three months.

Earlier this year, a Nepali student from the same university was found dead in the hostel on February 16, triggering protests from Nepali students. The protesting students had alleged that a fellow student had harassed her and that the college had failed to act despite multiple complaints. Later, the accused student was arrested on February 17.

"Before it was the death of Prakriti Lamsal. Before we recover from the pain of losing her another female Nepali student's untimely death has left us deranged. Female student enrolled in B. Tech First year at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha, India, Prisa Sah had to give up her life. My tribute to her and condolences to the family. She held telephonic conversation with her father at around 3 PM the same day but she took her life in the evening. An estimated 1200 Nepali students are enrolled in that varsity, these kinds of incidents are just coincidence or there is some other reason behind? I would demand for serious investigation onto the topics," Devendra Paudel, also the former Education Minister said.

Amresh Kumar Singh, an independent lawmaker in Nepali parliament also demanded action by the Nepal's Government and Foreign Ministry over the issue.

"This incident is not a coincidence. About three months back, another female student from Butwal- Prakriti Lamsal also had similar incident. Our government at that time showed readiness but now it has remained silent now just because the student is from Madhesh. I want to ask the Government and Foreign Ministry.. do they have a duty to safeguard and raise concern for its citizens abroad? Be it any place across the globe, I demand a judicial investigation into the case. Why do our Cheli-Beti always face ordeals in the same university and eventually end their lives?" Singh said.

Following the death of a Nepali female student at Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on May 2 had expressed its deepest condolences and stated that the Odisha government has extended support for the family, and a thorough investigation is being conducted by the state police.

The MEA in a statement said, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic demise of a Nepali student of KIIT University, Bhubaneswar. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time."

"Ministry of External Affairs has been in constant touch with the Odisha State Government since we became aware of the tragic incident. The State Government of Odisha has extended full support to the family of the deceased, and a thorough enquiry is currently being conducted by the Odisha Police," it said.

The MEA further said that the safety, security and well-being of all international students is a priority for the Indian government. "Government of India takes the safety, security and well-being of all international students very seriously. We remain in close contact with the Nepali authorities, the Odisha State Government as well as KIIT management to ensure real-time communication and coordination in this matter," the statement read.

